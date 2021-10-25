Turkey's Erdogan says ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Western ambassadors who he had called to be expelled had taken a step back and would be more careful in their statements. He was speaking after chairing a cabinet meeting, during which the U.S. and other embassies had said that they abide by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country's affairs.
Erdogan said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys declared "persona non grata" for calling for the release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Western
- Turkish
- Osman Kavala
- U.S.
ALSO READ
North Macedonia government ranks first in openness index of Western Balkans
Jensen Ackles joins Alec Baldwin in Western film 'Rust'
Biden appoints Debra Shore to lead EPA Midwestern office
Indian govt's reform measures 'powerful message' for western investors: ATC Exec VP DiSanto
Hurricane Pamela hits western Mexico, quickly weakens to tropical storm