Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:20 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Western ambassadors who he had called to be expelled had taken a step back and would be more careful in their statements. He was speaking after chairing a cabinet meeting, during which the U.S. and other embassies had said that they abide by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country's affairs.

Erdogan said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys declared "persona non grata" for calling for the release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021