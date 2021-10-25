Left Menu

Pondy govt should not be lax in maintaining L&O: Former CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:25 IST
Puducherry, Oct 25 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Monday urged the AINRC-led coalition government in the Union Territory to intensify steps to maintain law and order.

Expressing concern over frequent crimes here, Narayanasamy told a virtual press conference that the killing of two persons in neighbouring Vanrapet village on Sunday and also the murder of a leader of a political party in Karaikal a few days ago indicated the poor maintenance of law and order. ''The government should not be lax in intensifying steps to ensure law and order,'' he said. ''People in the Union Territory are living in constant fear and insecurity because of the crimes,'' he said.

Also, the former Chief Minister appealed to the head of the police department to tighten vigil. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government should not lower its guard, particularly when festivals like Deepavali are round the corner, as people would gather in large numbers.

On the fuel price hike, the Congress leader said the Centre and the territorial government were keeping mum without taking steps to control the price.

