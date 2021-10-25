Kejriwal performs 'aarti' on banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya, says honoured to visit Lord Ram's birthplace

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and said that it was an honour to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal, who started his speech by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', also spoke about the work done by his government in Delhi.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to take the poll plunge next year.

He shared a video of the 'aarti' on Twitter.

''(I) had the good fortune of taking part in the 'aarti' of mother Saryu in Ayodhya,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He was given a yellow robe by seers after the 'aarti' was over.

''It's an honour to have got the opportunity to come to the birthplace of Lord Ram,'' Kejriwal told the gathering, adding that he wants every Indian to have this honour.

The entire country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation has improved now and with the grace of Lord Ram, Goddess Saryu and other Gods, the country will get rid of the pandemic, he said.

''Today, I pray with folded hands to all Gods and Goddesses to get rid of the pandemic,'' he added.

''I have always believed that the people of our country are very good. Our country should have progressed much more and should have become the number one country in the world. But there is poverty in our country, illiteracy, different types of disease and various other problems.

''I pray to the Gods and Goddesses that my India becomes the number one country in the world. And together we 130 crore Indians can make this possible. My heart says this and this can happen,'' Kejriwal said.

''I am junior in age and experience and the people listening (to me) are senior to me.

''But with my experience of running Delhi for five years, I feel that if all 130 crore (citizens of India) work together as a family, as a team and break the walls between us and the barriers of discrimination, then no one can stop this country from becoming a global power,'' he said.

''This is possible and we have done this in Delhi. Be it schools, roads, water or electricity, everything has become good,'' he added.

Kejriwal will visit the Hanumangarhi temple on Tuesday and the site where the statue of Lord Ram that will be installed in the proposed Ram temple is kept.

The AAP had announced last year that it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.

The AAP has promised that it will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24x7 power supply in Uttar Pradesh if it is voted to power in the next year's elections.

The AAP will contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)