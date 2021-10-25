Left Menu

PM Modi blocked all avenues leading to corruption: UP dy CM

Addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan here organised by the backward classes front of the BJP, Maurya said, The opposition parties cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because Modi ji has blocked all avenues which lead to corruption.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:38 IST
PM Modi blocked all avenues leading to corruption: UP dy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday attacked opposition parties, saying they cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has “blocked all avenues” that lead to corruption. Addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' here organised by the backward classes front of the BJP, Maurya said, ''The opposition parties cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because Modi ji has blocked all avenues which lead to corruption. In the 2022 UP Assembly election, the lotus of good governance, development, progress and prosperity of the poor should bloom.'' ''The prime minister is working to take the country on the path of honesty, while the opponents are indulging in propaganda. The opposition is an automatic machine which speaks only lies,” he said.

“The mantra of the BJP is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, while that of the SP, BSP and Congress is development of family and promoting corruption,'' he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the opposition is going to be wiped off in the upcoming polls.

''The opposition is spreading rumours. The British resorted to divide and rule policy. The Congress also works on this policy. The country has incurred huge losses due to ‘panja’,'' Sharma said referring to the hand symbol of the Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021