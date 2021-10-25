NCB's Sameer Wankhede reaches Delhi

Left Menu

Amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday reached Delhi.

Amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday reached Delhi. While speaking to the media here, Wankhede said, "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless."

Earlier in the day, Wankhede had in a special court said that he and his family were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai. Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

Malik had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this, Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

