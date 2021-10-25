Left Menu

EDMC House passes resolution to condemn new Excise Policy of Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:12 IST
EDMC House passes resolution to condemn new Excise Policy of Delhi govt
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution ''condemning'' the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government and demanded that the AAP dispensation roll back the provisions in it, and reformulated the policy.

The new Exice Policy was announced in June this year.

Delhi government in July had told the Delhi High Court that its new Excise Policy 2021-22 was aimed at minimising corruption and providing fair competition in liquor trade and that all apprehensions against it were only fanciful.

The EDMC House in its meeting passed a resolution, saying the new policy allows certain vends to operate till late night.

The draft of the resolution also claimed that there is a provision for opening 'Pink vends' separately for women consumers, and the age of eligible buyers reduced from 25 to 21.

The Delhi government was more centered on the earnings from the implementation of the new policy, and if this government had thought a little bit on the social norms and eating habits of people, then it would have understood its ''dangerous implications'', reads the resolution.

''This House strongly condemns the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government and demands that the government take it back, reformulate it after rethinking all its aspects,'' it said.

The EDMC House also resolved that the hike in trade licence fees by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, be immediately rolled back and a public notification be issued to that effect, so that people who are already impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, can heave a sigh of relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021