PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:17 IST
Mizoram farmers to get benefits of socio-economic development scheme next year: Minister
Farmers in Mizoram will get benefits of the MNF government's flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy, next year, a minister said on Monday. Addressing an election rally at Mualkhang village in Tuirial assembly seat where bypoll will be held on October 30, Lalruatkima, also the Mizo National Front adviser, said the state government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga is committed to fulfil its promises and has been implementing the party's manifesto. “Benefits of the Socio-Economic Development Policy will reach farmers by next year. Our government is fulfilling all its promises,'' he said.

The MNF government has banned alcohol, strengthened Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body, developed road infrastructure and solved the problem of cooking gas in the state, he claimed. Noting that a slew of promises made before the 2018 state elections has been fulfilled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lalruatkima, who also holds the information and public relations portfolio, said efforts are on to implement others. The bypoll to Tuirial constituency was necessitated due to the death of Zoram People's Movement MLA Andrew H Thangliana.

