Six JMM activists detained for disrespecting Biju Patnaik statue in Odisha

The police detained at least six JMM activists on Monday for disrespecting the statue of former chief minister Biju Patnaik here while protesting against the alleged attack on their supporters by BJD activists. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of JMM activists staged a demonstration at the Biju Patnaik Gole Chhak in Baripada town. Some of the protesters attempted to climb the statue while some others placed placards against the ruling party on the barricade surrounding the statue. The policeman on duty was also allegedly threatened when the former asked the demonstrators not to show disrespect to the statue of the former chief minister, police said.

Based on an FIR lodged by a BJD leader, the police picked up six persons and kept them in detention at the Town Police Station, Baripada.

Earlier, the police had arrested two persons on the charge of attacking the BJP and JMM supporters during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Mayurbhanj on Friday. The chief minister’s one-day visit to Baripada had witnessed black flag demonstrations by the opposition BJP demanding the dismissal of state minister D S Mishra over Kalahandi lady teacher’s kidnap and murder case, while JMM activists protested against what they termed as “dismal healthcare service” in Mayurbhanj district.

