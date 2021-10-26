Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Egypt's state of emergency will be lifted for the first time in years, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday. Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 after deadly bombings of churches and has since routinely extended it

Cuba-U.S. tensions mount over pending protests on Communist-run island

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned the U.S. embassy in Havana against fomenting protests by dissidents on the Communist-run island, the latest flashpoint between the longtime rivals ahead of fresh rallies slated for Nov. 15. Cuba has said the planned demonstrations - scheduled for the same day the Caribbean island will reopen its borders to tourism - are illegal and blames the United States for underwriting them. The United States has threatened Cuba with further sanctions should the government jail protesters.

Recognizing Myanmar junta won't stop violence: outgoing U.N. envoy

Recognizing Myanmar's junta as the country's government would not stop growing violence, the outgoing United Nations special envoy on Myanmar said on Monday, warning such a move would push the country toward instability and becoming a failed state. "I hope that the international community will not give up," Christine Schraner Burgener, who finishes up this weekend after more than three years in the role, told Reuters. "We should stand with the people."

Peru's Congress mulls whether to confirm new moderate-left Cabinet

Peru's opposition-led Congress on Monday was weighing whether to confirm a new Cabinet nominated by Socialist President Pedro Castillo, his first big reshuffle after less than three months in office. Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez, a moderate leftist, told Congress earlier in the day that she was seeking a new "governability pact," in a speech that lacked significant new proposals.

U.S. envoy says Iran nuclear deal effort is at 'critical phase'

Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a "critical phase" and Tehran's reasons for avoiding talks are wearing thin, a U.S. official said on Monday while raising the possibility of further diplomacy even if the deal cannot be resuscitated. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told reporters Washington was increasingly worried Tehran would keep delaying a return to talks, but said it had other tools to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and would use them if need be.

Turkey and West climb down from brink of biggest diplomatic crisis

Turkey and its Western allies climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis on Monday after foreign embassies said that they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference, averting a threatened expulsion of 10 ambassadors. President Tayyip Erdogan, who said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of a jailed philanthropist, told a news conference they had stepped back and would be more careful.

Arrest of Colombian crime lord unlikely to turn tide in drug war

The arrest of Colombia's most wanted drug lord will likely have little effect on trafficking from the world's largest cocaine producer, with several lieutenants waiting to fill his shoes in the powerful Clan del Golfo cartel, analysts said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known by his alias "Otoniel," was considered by authorities to be Colombia's biggest drug capo for seven years until his arrest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombias-priority-is-extradite-drug-lord-otoniel-united-states-sources-2021-10-24 on Saturday in a major operation by security forces in the jungle area of Colombia's northern region of Uraba.

Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been established to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Gunmen kill 18 at mosque in northern Nigeria's Niger state -residents

Armed men on motorbikes killed at least 18 people at a mosque in Niger state in northern Nigeria, two residents told Reuters on Monday. The attackers arrived in the Maza-Kuka community of Mashegu local government area at roughly 5 a.m., the residents said.

World 'way off track' in halting warming, UN warns ahead of COP26

Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is "way off track" in capping rising temperatures, the United Nations said on Monday in a stark illustration of the tasks facing UN climate talks in Scotland. A report by the U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) showed carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns.

