Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow

Amid the announcement of floating a new political party, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on October 27, Media Advisor of Captain Raveen Thukral said.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 08:26 IST
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow
Punjab former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the announcement of floating a new political party, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on October 27, Media Advisor of Captain Raveen Thukral said. "Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh tweeted.

Amarinder Singh, who had resigned last month as chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress, said he will soon announce the launch of his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people. He is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021