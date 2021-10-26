Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow

Amid the announcement of floating a new political party, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on October 27, Media Advisor of Captain Raveen Thukral said. "Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh tweeted.

Amarinder Singh, who had resigned last month as chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress, said he will soon announce the launch of his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people. He is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

