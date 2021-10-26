Left Menu

Capable public servant who was struggling in Congress: Scindia welcomes Cong's Sachin Birla into BJP

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday welcomed the former Congress MLA Sachin Birla to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that Birla is a capable public servant whom he had known since he was struggling in Congress.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:33 IST
Capable public servant who was struggling in Congress: Scindia welcomes Cong's Sachin Birla into BJP
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday welcomed the former Congress MLA Sachin Birla to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that Birla is a capable public servant whom he had known since he was struggling in Congress. "I welcome him to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Birla has been a capable public servant and I have known him for a long while since he was struggling in Congress," he said.

Scindia's remarks came a day after Birla joined the BJP at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's public rally in Bediya, Khargone on Sunday. The development comes ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh which are due to take place on three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon and one Lok Sabha seat-- Khandwa on October 30. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

Earlier, on October 3, former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat left the Congress and joined the BJP at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021