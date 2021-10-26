Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of top Congress leaders
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of top party leaders to evolve a strategy for assembly elections in five states early next year.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is attending the meeting at the AICC headquarters here besides party general secretaries and in-charges of various states and PCC chiefs.
The leaders will also chalk out a strategy for the party's new membership drive and finalise the modalities for it. The drive is starting from November 1 and will continue till March 31 next year.
Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are slated early next year.
