RJD-Cong rift 'noora kushti', Cong will return to Lalu "wagging its tail" after Bihar bypolls: Sushil Kumar Modi

Ahead of by-polls in the Assembly constituencies of Bihar, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday termed the rift between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress a 'noora kushti' (fixed match) and said that Congress will return to Lalu "wagging its tail" as soon as by-polls in the state are over. Speaking to ANI, the former Bihar Deputy CM said, "The rift between RJD and Congress is fake and 'noora kushti' (fixed match). Congress' only aim is to make RJD win. It is not contesting to win, but to make RJD win."

He claimed that the two parties will reunite as soon as the by-polls are over. "Once the by-poll ends, Congress will go back to Lalu wagging its tail. The two can't be separated. They are just pretending so that they can eat NDA's vote share," he said.

Recently, RJD chief Lalu Yadav made objectionable remarks on Congress and claimed that his party candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with Congress in the state. Further, Sushil Kumar Modi showed confidence over NDA winning the by-polls by a heavy margin.

Taking a jibe at the strained relations between Lalu's two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi over the leadership of RJD, the Rajya Sabha MP said that people cannot have faith in someone who is not able to control his own sons. "There is a power struggle between the two brothers. It shows Laluji's impact, his son doesn't listen to him...A person who doesn't have control over his sons, why would the public listen to him," he said.

The strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi has been evident after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav, who is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap, was removed from his post. Further Tej Pratap Yadav, earlier this month, had alleged that his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year.

Tej Pratap has also alleged that he has been stopped to meet his father Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap had also announced that he will announce a big step in the coming days while stating that he is no longer part of RJD. (ANI)

