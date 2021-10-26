One month to go for Tripura civic polls, women to play decisive role

Women voters are set to play a decisive role in the upcoming civic body elections as in 14 out of 20 urban local bodies the number of women voters are higher than those of men. Elections to 20 urban local bodies in all the eight districts in the state will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be announced on November 28.

According to final electoral rolls published in the month of January, a total of 5,94,772 people were found eligible to exercise their universal adult franchise where the number of total female voters stood at 3,00,777. The rest of the 2,93,979 voters are male excluding a few voters who are from the transgender category. The data revealed that in six Nagar Panchayats the women voters have outnumbered the men.

The Nagar Panchayat are Panisagar with 2,941 female voters against 2,849 male voters; Kamalpur with 4,310 female voters compared to 4,061 male voters; Jirania with 4,371 female voters for 4,309 male voters; Sonamura Nagar Panchayat that has 4,256 female voters for 4,098 male electorates, Amarpur Nagar Panchayat having a similar situation with 4,135 female voters alongside 4,037 male voters and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat that has 2,697 male voters a little less than 2,762 female voters. All these Nagar Panchayats are located across eight districts of Tripura. Similarly, in Agartala Municipal Corporation, the only corporation of the state, the number of total female voters stands at 1,74,758 against male electorates (1,70,467). In altogether seven municipal councils' female voters have come out as the dominant force leaving the men behind.

The Municipal Councils include -- Dharmanagar Municipal Council with 15,154 male and 15,561 female voters. Kailashahar Municipal Council with 8,195 male voters and female at 8886 voters. Kumarghat Municipal Council with 4,945 male and 5,263 female voters. Khowai Municipal Council has 6,878 male voters and 7,063 female voters. Teliamura Municipal Council has 7,823 male voters and 8,102 female voters. Udaipur has 12,728 male voters against 13,098 female voters and Belonia has 7,885 male voters against 8,250 female voters.

The numbers further explain the story, the female electorates will have the larger say in deciding the fate of political outfits entering the poll battle. All the parties have to do a good ground work to woo the female support which is a must to emerge victorious. There are a total of 334 seats in the 20 urban local bodies that comprise of six Nagar Panchayats, 13 Municipal Council and one Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

