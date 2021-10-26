Left Menu

PM Modi shares inspirational stories of 'Karyakartas' from Jana Sangh days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared inspiring stories about 'Karyakartas' from the Jana Sangh days to the present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared inspiring stories about 'Karyakartas' from the Jana Sangh days to the present. The details of the Karyakartas can be accessed at the NaMo app under the section called 'Kamal Pushp'.

PM Modi shared the snippets of the work done by leaders Pandit Devendra Shastri and S. Mallikarjunaiah on Twitter. "A freedom fighter from Uttarakhand, Pandit Devendra Shastri ji was a beacon of principled politics all his life...," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Mallikarjunaiah ji toiled all his life through selfless hard work, to popularise BJP in Karnataka...," the Prime Minister wrote in another tweet. He further stated, "The NaMo App has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring Party Karyakartas from the Jana Sangh days to the present, who toiled to popularise our ideology. Do contribute and enrich this section."

The Prime Minister said that with the blessings of the people the BJP has got the opportunity to serve several states and at the Centre, adding, "A key reason behind this trust of people is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to the Party and nation-building." (ANI)

