Priyanka Gandhi to address 'Pratigya rally' in UP's Gorakhpur on Oct 31

Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a 'Pratigya rally' in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on October 31, ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held next year in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:18 IST
Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a 'Pratigya rally' in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on October 31, ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held next year in the state. Congress has started holding statewide 'Pratigya Yatras' in Uttar Pradesh from October 23 which will go on till November 1.

Earlier, the Congress in-charge of UP flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' from Barabanki on October 23. During these rallies, Congress will communicate its 'seven pledges' to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges.

The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover 12,000 kilometres. Various press conferences, 'nukkad sabhas', temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas etc will be held during the yatra. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

