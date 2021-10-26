Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on Oct 30

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections due early next year, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the coastal state for a day-long visit on October 30, state party chief Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on Oct 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections due early next year, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the coastal state for a day-long visit on October 30, state party chief Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday. During the visit, Gandhi would address a convention of Congress workers at SPM Stadium in Bambolim near here and also participate in various other party-level events scheduled that day, Chodankar told PTI. According to a senior party functionary, Gandhi will arrive at 11 am on October 30 following which he will travel to the International Centre at Dona Paula where he would hold a meeting with party officials. Gandhi's visit assumes significance as the Congress is gearing up for the state Assembly polls next year.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the main opponent BJP to 13. But, the saffron party moved to ally with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, now deceased. Congress had accused the BJP of ''stealing'' the mandate, a charge the saffron party rejected.

Over the years, the Congress's strength in the state Assembly dwindled to four after many of its MLAs switched sides and joined the ruling BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021