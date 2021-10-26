Left Menu

Selvaganabathy, Sushmita Dev take oath as new RS members

While Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, Dev did so in Bengali.Referring to newly elected members consistently taking oath in respective Indian languages and their increased use in the proceedings of the House, Chairman Naidu said, It is in line with the spirit of Rajya Sabha, the Council of States.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:27 IST
Selvaganabathy, Sushmita Dev take oath as new RS members
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday administered oath to newly elected members S Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev in his chamber here.

The two were elected to the upper house from the Union Territory of Puducherry and from West Bengal respectively. While Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, Dev did so in Bengali.

Referring to newly elected members consistently taking oath in respective Indian languages and their increased use in the proceedings of the House, Chairman Naidu said, ''It is in line with the spirit of Rajya Sabha, the Council of States''. He urged members to use respective languages taking advantage of simultaneous interpretation service provided for all 22 scheduled languages.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Rajya Sabha secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021