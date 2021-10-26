Gehlot pays tributes to late BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday visited the residence of Gautam Lal Meena, former BJP MLA who died on May 19 this year, and paid tributes, a move termed by the saffron party as 'political condolences'.

The BJP questioned the timing of the visit that came before campaigning ends in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) assembly constituencies, where polling will be held on October 30.

Gehlot reached Lasadia village in Udaipur by helicopter to address a meeting in support of the party candidate Nagraj Meena. Before the meeting, the CM reached the house of Gautam Lal Meena, former BJP legislator from Dhariawad, and met his son Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

He offered floral tributes to Gautam Lal Meena and stayed there for a while.

Later, the CM addressed a rally and sought votes in the name of works done by his government.

When the chief minister was addressing the public meeting, deputy leader of the opposition, Rajendra Rathore took to Twitter to question the timing of Gehlot's visit to the late BJP MLA's residence.

"Thanks for political condolences by @ashokgehlot51 six months after the demise of Dhariawad MLA Gautam Lal Meena and a day before campaigning ends for bypolls. What wonderful timing!" he tweeted.

Gehlot hit back, saying: "They have a problem with my visit to Meena's house. They are saying that I am indulging in politics. If they are so concerned, why didn't they give the ticket to Gautam Lal Meena's son in the bypolls?" Gehlot stressed that had Gautam Lal Meena's son been given the ticket, he would have still visited his residence before the meeting to express condolences. The BJP, which persuaded Kanhaiya Lal to withdraw his nomination, has fielded former Sarpanch Sangh president Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh). The party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur). The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shakti.

The polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes on November 2. The campaigning for the bypolls will end at 5 pm Wednesday.

Gehlot is scheduled to address four public meetings in both constituencies on Tuesday.

