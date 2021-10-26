Raj bypolls: Gehlot attacks BJP over inflation, fuel price hike

Attacking the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked whether they have any answer to the problem of rising inflation and fuel prices which has badly hit the people of the country.

Addressing a byelection meeting in Udaipur district's Lasadia area, the Congress leader said that the BJP made several promises ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections ''but no one talks about them now''' and accused the saffron outfits of misleading people.

“People of the BJP and the RSS are roaming from village to village and misleading people. Somebody should ask them why inflation is increasing in your rule (at the Centre). Do they have any answer? Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are increasing day by day,” he said.

“Whatever promises were made seven years ago, even if (PM Narendra) Modi made them, these people do not mention them,” he said.

He alleged that people have been suffering due to inflation since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Gehlot highlighted the works done by his government and said that the Congress party is contesting the bypolls on the basis of its performance.

Pointing to the political crisis faced by his government last year, Gehlot said efforts were made to topple his government '''by the people of BJP'' but he had the blessings of people.

''The love that the people of the state have for me, the trust they have in me, that is why the people of the state made me the chief minister for the third time. I want to work round the clock for Dalits, the backwards, tribals and I am doing so,” he said.

He said that it was the Congress party that gave democracy to India and no one can compete with it.

Polling in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The chief minister is scheduled to address four public meetings in both constituencies on Tuesday.

