Cong to undertake massive membership drive from Nov 1, 2021-March 31, 2022: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress on Tuesday said it will undertake a massive nationwide membership drive from November 1 and will also fight an ''ideological battle'' against the ''subjugation of democracy'' through training programmes.

The party made the assertions after a special meeting of general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress presidents which was presided over by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting and participated in the deliberations.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it has been resolved by the party to undertake a massive membership drive from November 1, 2021 till March 31, 2022.

He said that it was unanimously agreed that the Congress would reach out to every nook and corner, every ward and village across the country and offer Indians in the remotest parts, a platform for their aspirations.

Special emphasis was laid on enrolling first time voters as members of the Indian National Congress, he said.

Surjewala said that the party will also undertake an ideological training programme to counter the ''systematic attack unleashed by the BJP/RSS not only on the Congress ideology but on the core fundamentals of justice, equality and affirmative action enshrined in the Constitution''.

''The meeting expressed concern over the systematic subjugation of democracy by unconstitutional means and virtually holding every institution captive to the whims and caprices of the ruling elite,'' Surjewala said.

He said the party has decided to fight an ''ideological battle'' against the ''subjugation of democracy'' through training programmes.

The Congress will hold a massive agitation on inflation called 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' from November 14-29, Surjewala said, adding that this will be the first phase and an announcement about the next phase will be made later.

