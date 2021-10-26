Mandi bypoll to determine political future of HP CM, Virbhadra's family

The prestige of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and late CM Virbhadra Singh's family is seen to be at stake in the run-up to the Mandi parliamentary seat bypoll.

Mandi being Jai Ram Thakur's home district, it has become a prestige issue for him to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Khushal Singh Thakur who is trying his luck for the first time from the Mandi parliamentary seat. On the other hand, six-time HP CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is in the fray from Mandi on the Congress ticket.

It is for the first time that any member of Virbhadra Singh's family is contesting an election after his demise. Singh died of post-Covid complications on July 8.

Political analysts go to the extent of saying that the Mandi bypoll results will play an important role in determining the political future of both Jai Ram Thakur and that of Virbhadra Singh's family in Himachal’s politics.

If the BJP wins from Mandi, Jai Ram Thakur's influence in his party and the state politics will further improve, they say, adding if BJP loses from his home district, the party high command may even consider changing the CM before the upcoming assembly elections, due next year. Similarly, if Pratibha Singh wins, her victory will ensure in maintaining the clout of Virbhadra's family in her party, the political analysts say, adding if she loses, Pratibha and her son, Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya, will have to work hard to make them significant in the state politics. The Mandi seat fell vacant after BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma allegedly committed suicide in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17. Voting for the Mandi parliamentary seat, along with the three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, will be held on October 30. The counting will be held on November 2.

While a total of six candidates including Ambika Shyam (Rashtriya Lokniti Party), Munshi Ram Thakur (Himachal Jankranti Party) and independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi are in the fray, a direct contest is expected between Pratibha Singh of the Congress and Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur of the BJP. A two-time former MP from Mandi, Pratibha Singh is seeking votes from people in the name of her late husband Virbhadra Singh.

During her election meetings, she claims her husband was responsible for the overall development of the state including Mandi during his long political career.

Talking to PTI, she said, ''Now it is time for the Mandi voters to pay homage to Virbhadra Singh by casting their votes in my favour.” Her opponent Khushal Singh, on the contrary, says Pratibha Singh will not get any sympathy votes as people will take into account her performance during her two previous tenures as the Mandi MP.

Kargil war hero former Brigadier Khushal Singh told PTI that 1.5-2 lakh of the total 12,99,756 electors (6,60,743 males, 6,39,008 females and five of third-gender) in Mandi are defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their family members.

“I hope that they will vote for me,” he said.

Spread over seventeen assembly segments falling in six districts, the Mandi parliamentary seat has the world's highest polling station of Tshigang located at 15,256 feet above the sea level in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti.

