Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Mathura on Nov 1

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:50 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Mathura on November 1 after the party's pratigya yatra ends, a former CLP leader said Tuesday.

She will also offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple and perform Yamuna Pujan if she visits Mathura, Pradeep Mathur, former leader of Congress Legislature party, told media.

One of the three Pratigya yatras flagged-off by the Congress General Secretary on Saturday from UP's Barabanki would culminate in Mathura after covering districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

"Yatra would make a halt at night in Vrindavan, after reaching Mathura on October 31," Mathur said.

Gandhi, who is also the Congress UP incharge, UP congress Priyanka Gandhi is likely to declare the conclusion of the Yatra on November 1, he said.

Led by former union minister Salman Khurshid, the yatra would reach Mathura after covering Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareli, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra, Mathur said.

According to the former CLP leader, the yatra would apprise people about some sops declared by Gandhi for giving relief to different strata of the society if the party comes to power in the state in 2022. The Congress leader had earlier announced to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooty to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party.

Other concessions declared by her are employment to 20 lakh unemployed, waiving off the loan of farmers, 50 percent rebate on power tariff and 100 percent rebate on power bill for COVID-19 period, MSP on wheat and paddy Rs 2,500 per quintal, sugarcane Rs 200 quintal.

