Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Mathura on Nov 1

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Mathura on November 1 after the party's Pratigya Yatra ends here, a former CLP leader said Tuesday.

She will also offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple and perform Yamuna Pujan if she visits Mathura, Pradeep Mathur, former leader of Congress Legislature Party, told media.

One of the three Pratigya Yatras flagged off by the Congress General Secretary on Saturday from UP's Barabanki would culminate in Mathura after covering districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi, who is also the Congress UP in charge, is likely to declare the conclusion of the Yatra on November 1, he said.

Led by former union minister Salman Khurshid, the yatra would reach Mathura after covering Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareli, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra, Mathur said.

According to the former CLP leader, the yatra would apprise people about some sops declared by Gandhi for giving relief to different strata of the society if the party comes to power in the state in 2022. The Congress leader had earlier announced giving 40 percent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooter to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party.

Other promises made by her include employment to 20 lakh unemployed, waiving off the loan of farmers, 50 percent rebate on power tariff and 100 percent rebate on power bill for COVID-19 period, MSP on wheat and paddy Rs 2,500 per quintal, sugarcane Rs 200 quintal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)