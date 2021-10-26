Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP leaders of illegal sand mining in MP, registers complaint with Lokayukta

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused BJP state president VD Sharma and state's Mining Minister Brijendra Singh of illegal sand excavation in Madhya Pradesh. He has also lodged a complaint regarding the same at the Lokayukta office on Tuesday.

26-10-2021
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused BJP state president VD Sharma and state's Mining Minister Brijendra Singh of illegal sand excavation in Madhya Pradesh. He has also lodged a complaint regarding the same at the Lokayukta office on Tuesday. Addressing the media outside the Lokayukta office here, Singh alleged that the illegal sand excavation in Madhya Pradesh is being done under the supervision of the Minister and said, "Illegal sand excavation is happening in Madhya Pradesh...including Panna, the home district of Mining Minister (Brijendra Singh)."

"Illegal sand mining is being done with the connivance of Mineral Minister Brijendra Singh and the collectors. Illegal mining is being done by installing machines in farmers' fields," he alleged. He informed that he has submitted "evidence with an affidavit to Lokayukta" and has demanded strict action against the defaulters. He further alleged that "Collector, Mining Officer and Mining Minister are involved" in the illegal sand excavation here.

"Lokayukta also agreed, he should get the probe done," Singh added. The Congress leader also claimed that the contractors, even after their contracts are over, continue excavation. (ANI)

