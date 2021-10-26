Gehlot visits late BJP MLA's house ahead of Dhariawad bypolls; BJP takes a swipe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday visited the residence of Gautam Lal Meena, BJP MLA from Dhariawad who died on May 19 this year, and paid tributes, which the saffron party derisively dubbed as ''political condolences''.

The BJP questioned the timing of the visit that came before campaigning was to end on Wednesday for the October 30 bypolls in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) assembly constituencies.

Gehlot reached Lasadia village in Udaipur by helicopter to address a meeting in support of the party candidate Nagraj Meena. Before the meeting, the chief minister reached the house of Gautam Lal Meena, whose demise has necessitated the bye-election, and met his son Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

He offered floral tributes to Gautam Lal Meena and stayed there for a while.

Later, the chief minister addressed a rally and sought votes in the name of works done by his government.

When the chief minister was addressing the public meeting, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore took to Twitter to question the timing of Gehlot's visit to the late BJP MLA's residence.

"Thanks for political condolences by @ashokgehlot51 six months after the demise of Dhariawad MLA Gautam Lal Meena and a day before campaigning ends for bypolls. What wonderful timing!" he tweeted.

Gehlot hit back, saying: "They have a problem with my visit to Meena's house. They are saying that I am indulging in politics. If they are so concerned, why didn't they give the ticket to Gautam Lal Meena's son in the bypolls?" Gehlot said that had Gautam Lal Meena's son been given the BJP ticket, he would have still visited his residence before the meeting to express condolences. In his next meeting in Jhallara (Udaipur), Gehlot said that being the leader of the house of 200 legislators, he has to visit if a member dies. He asked what wrong did he do in visiting the residence of Meena Lal Meena during bypolls? "Am I carrying any (EVM) machine with me that I will get the vote cast there (at his home)?" he quipped.

The BJP, which persuaded Kanhaiya Lal to withdraw his nomination, has fielded former Sarpanch Sangh president Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh). The party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur). The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Gautam Lal Meena and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes on November 2. The campaigning for the bypolls will end at 5 PM Wednesday.

Apart from Lasadia and Jhallara (both in Udaipur), Gehlot also addressed public meetings in Mungana (Pratapgarh) and Kurawad (Udaipur) and sought votes in support of the party candidates. Lasadia, Jhallara, and Mungana fall under Dhariawad assembly constituency, while Kurawad is in Vallabhnagar constituency.

