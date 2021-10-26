RJD's Goa unit 'merges' with JD(U)
The Janata Dal (United) said on Tuesday that the Goa unit of the RJD has merged with it, with the party indicating that it may contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The JD(U) said in a statement that Goa RJD chief Ahamad Kadar along with other office-bearers of the state unit joined it at a ceremony here in the presence of its general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan. Kadar has now been made the Goa unit president of the JD(U), it added. The new leaders expressed their admiration for JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party said. ''Their joining will strengthen and expand the JD(U)'s base in Goa at grassroots level and this would add a new beginning for the upcoming assembly election of Goa,'' it said.
