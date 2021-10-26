Lebanese cleric 'slightly upset' about summoning of Christian politician

Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Tuesday he is "slightly upset" about the summoning of Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea by army intelligence for a hearing over fatal clashes in Beirut this month.

In his first public comments on the issue, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai also called in a press conference for an independent and non-sectarian judiciary.

