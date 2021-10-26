Sudan's PM's office says Hamdok is 'recognised executive authority'

Sudan's prime minister's office called on Tuesday for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and others who are detained with him.

The office said that Hamdok remains "the executive authority recognised by the Sudanese people and the world," the office said on its Facebook page.

It added that there was no alternative other than protests, strikes and civil disobedience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)