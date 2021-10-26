Rajasthan bypolls: CM Gehlot said his govt needs to be made stronger for state's welfare

Canvassing for the Congress candidates in the Assembly boypolls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government needs to be made stronger for the welfare of the state.

Addressing election rallies in Pratapgarh's Dhariawad and Udaipur's Vallabhnagar assembly segments, he said if Congress candidates won, it would send a message among the government employees that the dispensation is stronger and they will work of people sincerely.

''This vote (bypoll) is the vote for the strength of the government,'' Gehlot said in a rally in Jhallara area of Udaipur district.

If the BJP candidates win, it will only increase their number of MLAs. But a victory for Congress candidates will be a message for the government machinery and that will accelerate work across the state, he said.

Highlighting the works of his government, Gehlot said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has benefitted a large number of people of the state. He also spoke about his government's efforts in COVID-19 management.

''Gram sevaks, patwari, tehsildar and other government employees who work for the people at the grassroot level see how strong the government is. If Congress candidates win, it means the government is strong and it can also repeat the performance in the next elections.

''If BJP candidates win, then the impression will be that the government is weak and then they would not care to the work for the people,'' Gehlot claimed.

In another poll meeting, the chief minister said that the BJP is in the fourth position in the Vallabhnagar constituency.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes on November 2.

In the House of 200, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal one and 13 are independent legislators.

