BJP-led govt pushed Haryana back on every development parameter: Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Haryana, saying it has pushed the state back on every development parameter during its seven years of rule so far.

The former chief minister described the present BJP-JJP government in the state as the ''most corrupt and inefficient'' dispensation in Haryana's history.

As the BJP-JJP government completes two years, Hooda alleged that they have not fulfilled even a single promise made to the people at the time of polls.

''This government is a total failure… it is the most corrupt and inefficient in Haryana's history,'' he told reporters here.

On former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh launching his new political party, Hooda said, ''He is my friend and he will remain a friend. It does not matter if he floats a party or not, what has friendship got to do with that.'' At the same time, he added, ''But I want to say one thing that the Congress is strong in Punjab.'' Replying to another question, Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition in the Haryana assembly, said that the next programme under the party's 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme will be held in Jind on November 14.

Hooda had launched the programme from Karnal last month, Asked about state Congress chief Kumari Selja’s statement that it is not a Congress party programme, Hooda quipped, ''I am the CLP leader, and the decision has been taken by Congress MLAs. If anyone does not agree, that is for the party to look into.” Attacking the BJP-led government, Hooda claimed that when the BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014, the state was number one in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and other development parameters.

“However, the BJP-led government has pushed Haryana back on every development parameter during its seven years rule so far,” he alleged.

“Today, the state has now become number one in unemployment and crime,” Hooda said.

The BJP-JJP combine had promised to hike old age pension to Rs 5,100, pay scales for employees at par with Punjab, free tubewell connections to farmers, round-the-clock power supply, unemployment allowance to qualified youth who are unemployed, permanent job to temporary or guest teachers, but they failed to fulfil their promises, he said.

Besides, Haryana did not get any big project or industry, any new medical college or university, or new rail line during the past seven years, Hooda said.

He alleged that the BJP-led government had been hit by various scams including liquor scam, but nothing has come out of inquiries set up to investigate these.

“Why action has not been taken against the culprits by conducting high level impartial investigation in all scams including liquor, paper leak, recruitment, paddy purchase, mining,” he asked.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has put the farmers in a pitiable condition as there is shortage of DAP fertilisers, which is now being distributed at some places in police stations and police lines.

Besides, farmers have been protesting for 11 months demanding scrapping of three central farm laws, but the government has so far failed to resolve the issue, he said.

On the law and order issue, he said the report of the National Crime Records Bureau from 2014 to 2020 shows that “the law and order of the state is continuously deteriorating”.

“The data of 2020 shows that Haryana is among the top three states in the country in serious cases like crime, rape, murder, kidnapping and crime against women,” he added.

Hooda also questioned the government on the issue of inflation and said the government has been continuously increasing the rates of petrol and diesel, burdening the common man.

