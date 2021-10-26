Nitish Kumar is shyest CM of country: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Kumar is the shyest chief minister in the country and refrains from talking about issues like education, employment and inflation. "Nitish Kumar is the shyest chief minister of the country who stays away from talking about employment, education, inflation, roads and other issues. No reply has been given till date to my first speech in the assembly as Leader of Opposition," the RJD leader told media persons.

Yadav on Monday slammed Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar over "poor health facilities" in Bihar and alleged that the need to conduct by-polls has arisen because Kumar could not provide proper medical treatment to the MLAs of his own party. "In the NITI Aayog report, Bihar is the worst-performing state in Health. These by-elections are happening because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government did not provide treatment even to their MLAs. So on what basis will Nitish Kumar ask for votes from the public," the RJD leader had said.

Yadav further alleged that Nitish Kumar is running the state for the past 15 years, yet there is no development in Bihar, adding that people in the state are complaining about the inflation and bad conditions of roads. The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country. Voting for the By-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar will take place on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

The Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats had fallen vacant following the death of sitting MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashibhushan Hazari, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)