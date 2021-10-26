Left Menu

Former Union minister Nishank gifts his book to PM Modi

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday gifted a copy of his book written during his battle with COVID-19 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement. The book, titled Ek Jang Ladte Hue, was written by Pokhriyal while he was battling COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:29 IST
Former Union minister Nishank gifts his book to PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday gifted a copy of his book written during his battle with COVID-19 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement. The book, titled ''Ek Jang Ladte Hue'', was written by Pokhriyal while he was battling COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi, it said. Gifting the book to the prime minister during a courtesy call in New Delhi, Pokhriyal also thanked him for talking to him on the phone when he was hospitalised and boosting his morale, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021