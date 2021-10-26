Former Union minister Nishank gifts his book to PM Modi

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday gifted a copy of his book written during his battle with COVID-19 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement. The book, titled ''Ek Jang Ladte Hue'', was written by Pokhriyal while he was battling COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi, it said. Gifting the book to the prime minister during a courtesy call in New Delhi, Pokhriyal also thanked him for talking to him on the phone when he was hospitalised and boosting his morale, the statement said.

