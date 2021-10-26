Punjab MLA disqualified under anti-defection law

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker on Tuesday disqualified Jaitu legislator Baldev Singh from the membership of the House under the anti-defection law.

A petition seeking his disqualification was filed after he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019. Baldev Singh, along with some AAP MLAs, had turned rebel against the party leadership after Sukhpal Singh Khaira was removed from the post of the leader of opposition in July 2018.

He then joined the Punjab Ekta Party floated by Khaira and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot.

But Baldev Singh returned to AAP in October 2019.

Singh has been disqualified from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly with effect from October 26 as per provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, according to a statement from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. With Singh being disqualified, the overall strength of the Aam Aadmi Party in the 117-member House has dropped to 17.

AAP had won 20 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. H S Phoolka had resigned as MLA from Dakha in 2019 while Khaira's resigned as legislator from Bholath.

