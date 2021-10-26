Left Menu

No Cong MLA will join Amarinder's party except those who got favours: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday expressed confidence that no Congress MLA will join Capt Amarinder Singh's party except those who might have got favours from him.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:46 IST
Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu spoke to media in Amritsar on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday expressed confidence that no Congress MLA will join Capt Amarinder Singh's party except those who might have got favours from him. "I don't think any Congress MLA will leave and join Singh's party. If he gave favours to anyone then they might go," she said.

When asked about former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's new political party, the Congress leader said, "People who are attached to the party will never go." She took a dig at the former chief minister, saying that despite getting all the freedom from the Congress, Singh did not entrust any worker with some power.

"He was given all freedom by the party but he didn't give power to any worker, never openly met any minister or MLA. Who will trust him?" she asked. Navjot Kaur said, "It would've been best for him if he had joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). It would've laid people's suspicion to rest and he would've been able to win a few seats."

Earlier this month, it was learnt that Singh will launch a new political party to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and hopes for a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest". In a series of tweets by his media advisor Raveen Thukral, the former chief minister said he is looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, "particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions." (ANI)

