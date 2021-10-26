Left Menu

White House: there is still an opportunity to resolve Iran issue diplomatically

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:31 IST
The United States is alarmed by Iran's actions since leaving talks over its nuclear program, but the White House still believes there is an opportunity to resolve the situation diplomatically, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We are alarmed and concerned by the steps that they have taken since they left the joint comprehensive plan of action," Sullivan said of the Iranian government. "Our first and highest priority is to get back to the table." U.S. President Joe Biden plans to coordinate with European partners to have a "united front" on Iran policy, after four years of "division" under former president Donald Trump, Sullivan said.

"We believe there still is an opportunity to resolve this diplomatically," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

