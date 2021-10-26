New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

LGD21 SC-2NDLD LAKHI MPUR Lakhimpur violence: SC directs UP to grant protection to witnesses, find more eye witnesses New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give protection to the witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed during a protest, and find more eye-witnesses as such testimonies are “more credible”.

DES35 UP-LAKHIMPUR-ARRESTS Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT arrests 2 in connection with lynching of BJP workers Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Tuesday arrested two people in connection with the lynching of BJP workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police. DEL20 UP-AYODHYA-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya Ayodhya (UP): AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here, and said his government will include the temple town of Ayodhya in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme. DES27 UP-PRIYANKA-YATRA Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Mathura on Nov 1 Mathura: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Mathura on November 1 after the party’s Pratigya Yatra ends here, a former CLP leader said Tuesday. DES24 UP-AKHILESH-LD BJP Akhilesh replies to 'cycle of corruption' barb with 'flower of loot' dig at BJP Lucknow: In a riposte to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''cycle of corruption'' barb directed at the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday mocked the BJP's election symbol 'lotus' by calling it the ''flower of loot''. DES17 UKD-KEDARNATH-PM PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 5 Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5, a day ahead of the closure of the Himalayan temple for winters, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore. DES16 UKD-TREKKERS U'khand: Bodies of 5 trekkers from West Bengal retrieved from Sundardhunga glacier Pithoragarh: Bodies of five trekkers from West Bengal, who went missing during an expedition in the Himalayas, were retrieved on Tuesday from the Sundardhunga glacier in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

DES18 PB-AMARINDER Speculation over Amarinder's next move, may launch party on Wednesday Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh may launch his new political party here on Wednesday, according to speculation triggered by the announcement of a press conference.

DES49 PB-AMARINDER-SUPPORTERS Amarinder alleges harassment of his supporters Chandigarh: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused his detractors in the Congress of threatening and harassing his supporters, asserting that his rivals cannot defeat him with such ''low-level political games''. DES44 PB-MLA-DISQUALIFIED Punjab MLA disqualified under anti-defection law Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker on Tuesday disqualified Jaitu legislator Baldev Singh from the membership of the House under the anti-defection law.

DES56 HR-FARMERS-BLOCKADE Haryana govt panel talks to farmers over road blockade Chandigarh: A Haryana government high-powered committee on Tuesday held talks over the road blockade at Delhi’s Tikri border with farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

DEL27 HR-VIJ-LD PAKISTAN DNA of those who burst firecrackers on Pak win not Indian: Haryana min Anil Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

