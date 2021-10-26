Portuguese PM says he will not step down if budget rejected

Faced with a likely rejection of the 2022 budget by parliament and the prospect of a snap election in Portugal, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday he would not step down if his hopes of reaching a last-minute deal fall through.

His minority Socialist government's hard-left former allies have said they would vote against the bill in its first reading on Wednesday, leaving it few chances of being approved. "This is not a moment to turn one's back on difficulties, but to confront difficulties, so I am not quitting," Costa told parliament during a debate before Wednesday's vote.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa warned on Monday that without a budget, which relies heavily on EU pandemic recovery funds, he will have no alternative but to dissolve parliament and call a snap election two years ahead of schedule. "Let us respect the Portuguese who do not want a crisis," Costa said, adding that if the budget clears the first hurdle on Wednesday there will be more time to agree some details before the final vote.

But he acknowledged the options were limited. "We will do everything to have a deal, but not at any price," he said. "There is no magic trick that allows us to go beyond the sense of responsibility, balance and defence of the national interest."

The Communists and Left Bloc say the government is too focused on cutting the deficit. They are demanding more benefits and protections for workers, improvements in the social security system and more public investment in the health service. After the president dissolves parliament, an election has to be called in the following 55 days. Rebelo de Sousa has indicated the ballot could occur in late January or early February. Costa would then stay on as head of a caretaker government until after the election.

In the absence of a new budget, the government, be it in its normal or caretaker capacity, can roll over this year's growth-oriented spending plan, which included billions of euros to support companies and families through the pandemic.

