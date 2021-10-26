Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on October 30 ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of upcoming State Assembly Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on October 30 to begin the poll campaign in the state, sources said on Tuesday. According to the sources, Rahul will meet fishermen and people affected by the mining ban.

Rahul's visit will come during the visit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee to Goa. Her maiden visit will begin on October 28 and end on November 1 ahead of Goa assembly polls. She also urged the political parties to join TMC to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the TMC chief said, "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years." Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

