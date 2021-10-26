Kejriwal remembers Lord Ram only before elections, says Adityanath

Accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of remembering Lord Ram only before elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged that the previous state governments “imprisoned faith” while vying with each other to hold Iftar parties.

While making the allegations shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath referred to the exodus of migrant workers from the capital during the Covid lockdown and asked how the ''Dilliwala'' will manage to give freebies to people whom he “drove out”.

“They need to be told that they could not handle a small state like Delhi but at the time of assembly elections they are eyeing UP,” the CM said while addressing a rally of the Lodh community to which late UP CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh belonged.

Without taking names, Adityanath said the people who used to “abuse” Lord Ram earlier are visiting Ayodhya and offering prayers.

“This is good. At least they have accepted the existence and importance of Lord Ram,” he said.

Training his guns especially at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said, “The government’s thinking happened to be centred only around a family or a pedigree earlier. But the work today is done considering the entire state to be one family,” the chief minister said.

“This is the difference between the earlier and today’s government and this needs to be conveyed to everyone,” he said.

“There used to be a competition earlier. Competition for what? The competition that who will hold how many Iftar parties? And it was done at the government’s expense,” said Adityanath.

“But this does not happen today. If we have a secular state, it has to be equal for all,” he added “Earlier, before festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dusshera, a curfew used to be imposed. They won’t allow the celebration of these festivals. The curfew was on one side and the lathi of administration on the other,” the chief minister charged.

“They used to imprison the faith but it is not so today,” he said. Recalling the demolition of the Babri Masjid, he said, ''There was no opposition leader who did not put the then chief minister Kalyan Singh in the dock on December 6, 1992.” “Kalyan Singh, on the other hand, stood solidly (behind the movement) and took responsibility for it,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister referred to a recent SP poll advertisement with the tag line: “Main aa raha hoon (I’m coming) and said around the same an SP office-bearer in Auraiya kidnapped eight people and tried to extort money from them.

This has led people to ask if the “aa raha hoon” meant the arrival of the old days of “kidnapping, goondagardi, loot, anarchy and lawlessness”, Adityanath said.

“This will not happen at all as the state has now changed,'' he said.

“The first thing we did after coming to power was waiving farmers' loans,” said Adityanath, attacking the previous SP government.

“But what did they do on forming their government in 2012? The first thing they did was the withdrawal of the case of the terror attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi and the second was the dropping of the Kosi Kalan riot cases,” the UP CM said.

