Panchayat polls: Over 65 pc turnout in two Rajasthan districts

A turnout of over 65 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. A total of 65.23 per cent voting was registered in the third phase, according to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission. Highest polling percentage of 69.98 was recorded at Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district. Of the total 7,76,284 voters in the third phase in both districts, 5,06,350 voted. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said the voting percentage was 64.24 in the first phase (October 20) and 57.46 in the second phase (October 23). He said the counting will take place at district headquarters on October 29. The election of zila pramukh and panchayat samiti pradhan will be held on October 30.

