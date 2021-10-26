Left Menu

Panchayat polls: Over 65 pc turnout in two Rajasthan districts

A turnout of over 65 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. A total of 65.23 per cent voting was registered in the third phase, according to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:24 IST
Panchayat polls: Over 65 pc turnout in two Rajasthan districts
  • Country:
  • India

A turnout of over 65 per cent was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. A total of 65.23 per cent voting was registered in the third phase, according to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission. Highest polling percentage of 69.98 was recorded at Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district. Of the total 7,76,284 voters in the third phase in both districts, 5,06,350 voted. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said the voting percentage was 64.24 in the first phase (October 20) and 57.46 in the second phase (October 23). He said the counting will take place at district headquarters on October 29. The election of zila pramukh and panchayat samiti pradhan will be held on October 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021