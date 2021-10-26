Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Main accused Ashish Mishra shifted back to jail from hospital

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:26 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Main accused Ashish Mishra shifted back to jail from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case who was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for dengue, was shifted back to the district jail on Tuesday evening following improvement in his condition, a senior jail official said.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested on October 9 in connection with the October 3 incident in which a vehicle mowed down a group of protesting farmers leaving four persons dead.

Ashish Mishra was shifted to the district hospital on Sunday after he tested positive for dengue and a panel of doctors from the district hospital diagnosed his blood sugar level to be critical.

District Jail Superintendent PP Singh said that Ashish Mishra has been shifted to the district jail.

Singh said, ''Ashish Mishra would now be provided treatment at the jail hospital as per the prescription and recommendation of the panel of doctors of the district hospital.'' Thirteen people, including Asish Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident. Two BJP workers and a minister' driver were lynched by a mob, while a journalist was also killed in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021