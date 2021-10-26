White House confirms Biden will nominate Rosenworcel for new FCC term
The White House confirmed Tuesday President Joe Biden plans to nominate Acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel for a new term at the telecoms regulator.
Reuters reported Biden plans to designate Rosenworcel as the permanent FCC chair. The White House also confirmed Biden intends to nominate a former senior FCC official, Gigi Sohn, to the open FCC seat and Alan Davidson, to head the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The FCC is currently deadlocked 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans.
