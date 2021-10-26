There is a tsunami in favour of BJP in Karnataka: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is a tsunami in favour of the BJP which will have its effect on the party's performance in the Hanagal Assembly bypoll on October 30.

''There is a tsunami in favour of the BJP in the state and it will have an effect on Hanagal. There is massive support to the BJP in every village of Hanagal,'' the Chief Minister said addressing the members of Bhajandri community in Hanagal town.

The Congress has bitten the dust across the state and if they are sent home packing from Hanagal, then they will remain home forever, Bommai said.

Appealing to the people not to support 'liars', the Chief Minister said, the BJP government is committed to protecting every community.

He charged that the Congress had till now treated people as a vote-bank and forgot them after coming to power but now no one can cheat people because people are awakened.

''The Congress is under depression. Their leaders talk whatever comes to their mind. They are misleading people,'' Bommai charged.

Bommai alleged that the demand for equality which is heard quite often only because the Congress had not worked in that direction.

Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies in North Karnataka will go for poll on October 30. The two seats fell vacant after the death of the sitting MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)