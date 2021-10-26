Left Menu

There is a tsunami in favour of BJP in Karnataka: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is a tsunami in favour of the BJP which will have its effect on the partys performance in the Hanagal Assembly bypoll on October 30.There is a tsunami in favour of the BJP in the state and it will have an effect on Hanagal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:55 IST
There is a tsunami in favour of BJP in Karnataka: Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is a tsunami in favour of the BJP which will have its effect on the party's performance in the Hanagal Assembly bypoll on October 30.

''There is a tsunami in favour of the BJP in the state and it will have an effect on Hanagal. There is massive support to the BJP in every village of Hanagal,'' the Chief Minister said addressing the members of Bhajandri community in Hanagal town.

The Congress has bitten the dust across the state and if they are sent home packing from Hanagal, then they will remain home forever, Bommai said.

Appealing to the people not to support 'liars', the Chief Minister said, the BJP government is committed to protecting every community.

He charged that the Congress had till now treated people as a vote-bank and forgot them after coming to power but now no one can cheat people because people are awakened.

''The Congress is under depression. Their leaders talk whatever comes to their mind. They are misleading people,'' Bommai charged.

Bommai alleged that the demand for equality which is heard quite often only because the Congress had not worked in that direction.

Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies in North Karnataka will go for poll on October 30. The two seats fell vacant after the death of the sitting MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021