Amit Shah to visit Lucknow on Oct 29

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on October 29 and hold meetings over the upcoming UP Assembly elections, a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday. After reaching Lucknow, he will address conveners and incharges of shakti kendras of the party's Awadh unit and also kick-start a membership drive. UP BJP spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi said on an average, shakti kendras can be defined as a combination of around 10 polling booths.

