True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:11 IST
In a message of unity for party workers and leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said true Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength.

His remarks came on a day Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a candid message to top party leaders, said strengthening the organisation must override ''personal ambitions'' and expressed concern over ''lack of clarity and cohesion'' on policy issues among state leaders.

In a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'Stay United', Rahul Gandhi said, ''True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength.'' Chairing a meeting of party leaders to evolve a strategy for elections in five states early next year, Sonia Gandhi emphasised the need for discipline and unity for both collective and individual success and said the party's messages on key issues facing the nation were not percolating down to grassroot cadre.

''I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

