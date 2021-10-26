Left Menu

Resentment among people over 'anti-people' policies of Rajasthan govt: Satish Poonia

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:16 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia Tuesday claimed there is a lot of ''resentment'' among the residents of the state over the ''anti-people'' policies of the Congress government which he said will be ''wiped out'' in the 2023 polls. Poonia made these statements while campaigning for BJP candidate Himmat Singh Jhala for the Vallabhnagar assembly bypoll.

''There is a lot of resentment among the people about the anti-people policies of the Congress government, including increased power tariff, undeclared powercuts, incomplete farm loan-waiver, deteriorating law and order,'' he said.

''And people of Vallabhnagar are also not untouched by it.'' The Congress will be wiped out completely from Rajasthan in the 2023 assembly elections, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

