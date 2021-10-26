Left Menu

All leaders will now start visiting temples as 2022 Assembly polls are coming: UP minister

All the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the country will now start visiting temples due to the approaching 2022 Assembly elections, said Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari on Tuesday.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:34 IST
All leaders will now start visiting temples as 2022 Assembly polls are coming: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the country will now start visiting temples due to the approaching 2022 Assembly elections, said Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari on Tuesday. Addressing the "Swachh Bharat" seminar as part of the Amrit Mahotsav here, the minister said, "They made a coalition in 2019. The 'Bua' (aunt) and 'Bhatija' (nephew) who did not want to see each other formed the coalition. 24 such parties formed a 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance). They had only a single agenda that is 'Modi hatao' (remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

Asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Ram Temple visit in Ayodhya, Tiwari said, "Not only Kejriwal, now all the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the country will start visiting temples because 2022 (elections) is coming. Then they will have no problem with Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. They should visit. I want to congratulate that he (Kejriwal) has at least gone to visit Ram Mandir." Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. He also met Mahant Gyan Das Maharaj in Hanuman Garhi.

On Monday, Kejriwal joined the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings. Also, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021