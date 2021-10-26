Lalu Yadav daydreaming to be back in power, says Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying "nothing wrong with daydreaming to back in power again in Bihar". Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Lalu Yadav has returned to the old style, but on whose strength he had formed the government in the year 2000 and in 2005, all of them have been sent to jail. The criminals with whom Lalu Ji used to rule in the state, are behind bars. That's why nothing wrong with Lalu Ji daydreaming to be back in Power. Lalu Ji's dream will remain a dream."

Sanjay Jaiswal predicted that NDA will win the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur assembly constituencies which will take place on October 30. Jaiswal added, "All the constituent parties of NDA are working strongly. People of Bihar understand very well who has worked and who has done nonsense all their life and have fooled the people for 15 years."

The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country. Voting for the By-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar will take place on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2. The Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats had fallen vacant following the death of sitting MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashibhushan Hazari, respectively.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

