Queen Elizabeth taking 'sensible precaution' not to attend COP26 - palace source
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:52 IST
Queen Elizabeth's decision not to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week was a "sensible precaution", and she hoped it would not be used by others as a reason to miss the event, a Palace source said on Tuesday.
The queen remained in good spirits and was expecting a call with Britain's finance minister this evening, as is the norm before the budget statement on Wednesday, the source added.
